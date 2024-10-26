Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Man booked for illegally entering Kalyan Dombivli civic commissioner's cabin, creating ruckus

Rokade has been booked under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but no arrest has been made so far.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 05:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 05:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeTrendingKalyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us