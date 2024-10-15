Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionspunjab

Polling for gram panchayats concludes in Punjab

There were 25,588 candidates in the fray for the posts of "sarpanch" and 80,598 contested the polls for the posts of "panch", the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 17:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 17:13 IST
India NewsPunjabpollinggram panchayats

Follow us on :

Follow Us