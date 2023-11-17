Drug abuse takes centre stage in Ganganagar ahead of Assembly poll in Rajasthan

While Congress candidate Ankur Manglani refused to speak on the matter, Naresh Sethia, a local party leader, claimed that drug menace in Ganganagar is a 'national issue.'

"This is a national issue involving cross-border smuggling. This matter should be looked into by the Centre and the Indian Army. However, we are completely against those who are involved in this. Political parties are distributing liquor ahead of elections and taking advantage of this issue as well," Sethia claimed.