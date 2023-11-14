Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Pilani Assembly Constituency result

In the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023, the Pilani constituency in the Jhunjhunun district voted on November 25. The CEC said 5.25 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Rajasthan polls this year.

The term of the 200-member Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan is scheduled to end on January 14, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018.

Rajasthan is one of the five states going to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Initially, polling was supposed to be on November 23 but the EC took a call to move the date to November 25, given the large number of weddings slated to take place in the state on that day.

While the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is showcasing immense confidence in winning the 2023 Assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, it definitely faces a threat in the form of a unified opposition -- the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which has been taking the bull by the horns.

What happened in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018?

In the last polls, Congress clinched the most seats and emerged as the single largest party in the state, falling short of the majority by just 1 seat. Most of the bypolls ahead of the 2018 Assembly Elections were also won by the INC. BJP had two factors working against it, anti-incumbency and infighting, which gave the eventual edge to the grand old party.

Pilani is an assembly constituency situated in the Jhunjhunun district of Rajasthan.

a) Total electors and voter turnout

For the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Pilani had 233122 registered electors. Out of these, 161569 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 69.31%.

b) Winning candidate and party

J.P. Chandelia from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 84715 votes.

c) Runner-up candidate and party

Kailash Chand from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 13539 votes.

d) Margin details

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 8.50%.

The Pilani Assembly Constituency data provided above offers a concise snapshot of the electoral outcomes during the 2018 state elections in this part of Rajasthan.

