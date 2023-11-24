'Two Gujaratis touring state, but make me win as I am Rajasthani': Gehlot's dig at Modi & Shah

The Congress leader also claimed that the prime minister had said where else could he (Modi) go as he was a Gujarati.

"Two Gujaratis are touring the state and I am a Rajasthani. I would ask the people of Rajasthan where would I go.

"People of the state are everything to me, so make me win the way people made them win in Gujarat," Gehlot told reporters at the Jaipur airport, referring to Prime Minister Modi's speech during Gujarat assembly polls.

Gehlot alleged that the BJP took votes by "inciting the emotions" of Gujaratis and won the elections.

The chief minister said that the leaders who had come from Delhi to "incite people" in Rajasthan did not criticise or discuss the state government's schemes whereas debate could have been done on the schemes, laws and guarantees.