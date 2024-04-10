DMK has first copyright on corruption: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Giving a push to the BJP’s campaign in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of “misusing” funds allotted by the Union Government and “looting” over Rs 4,600 crore through illegal sand mining after coming to power in 2021.

Addressing public meetings in Vellore and Mettupalayam in northern and western parts of the state, Modi trained his guns on the DMK and its ally, Congress, on corruption and "ceding" Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka without consulting anyone. Modi’s public meetings come a day after he held a 1.5-km long road show in Chennai’s business district of T Nagar as his party, BJP, makes a concerted effort to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

“DMK has earned the first copyright on corruption. It has been badly looting the state of Tamil Nadu. It was revealed that sand smugglers have caused a loss of Rs 4,600 crore to the state in just 2 years. You can imagine how big a game of loot is going on here,” the prime minister said.