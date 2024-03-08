Lok Sabha Polls: DMK clinches alliance pact with VCK, MDMK; talks with Congress still on

VCK, a prominent Dalit party whose influence is spread across northern and Central Tamil Nadu, and MDMK will contest in their own symbols, pot and spinning top, respectively. In the 2019 polls, VCK contested one seat in its pot symbol and another in DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, while the MDMK contested in the latter.

VCK accepted two seats despite the party demanding three seats, including one in the General category. Party chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the DMK alliance is “intact” and will contest as “one unit” much like the 2019 polls.

Besides insisting on contesting in its own symbol, the MDMK, a splinter group of the DMK, wanted two seats – one Lok Sabha, and one Rajya Sabha for Vaiko, whose current tenure will expire in July 2025. “We allotted one RS seat for Vaiko in 2019 and he wants us to renominate him again in 2025. And it looks like the LS seat the MDMK will get is for his son Durai Vaiko,” a DMK leader told DH. However, there was no word on the RS berth in the agreement reached on Friday.

Congress, which contested in nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry in 2019, is insistent on getting 10 seats, while the DMK seems to be offering eight seats in total. “The final number from the DMK is seven in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry. But we won’t settle anything less than 10,” a Congress leader said.