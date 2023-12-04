Azharuddin stumped in Telangana polls, loses by over 16,000 votes

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin who contested the polls on his home pitch in Telangana for the first time, did not have a pleasant opening as his BRS rival stumped him out comfortably.

Azharuddin, who contested the election from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad, lost to Maganti Gopinath, the sitting MLA, by 16,337 votes.

Gopinath secured 80,549 votes, while Azharuddin, known for his stylish batting and sharp fielding during the heydays of his cricketing career, got 64,212 votes.

BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy obtained 25,866 votes.