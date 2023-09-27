Come October, poll-bound Telangana set to witness high octane political action ahead of Assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party



BJP has planned at least nine public meetings by Modi, Shah and Nadda in the next few days. Each of the leaders would address three meetings and they are planned in such a way that all the erstwhile combined districts of Telangana are covered.

Modi would be kickstarting the BJP's campaign on October 1. He will be in Telangana and will address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar and another one on October 3 in Nizamabad. In between he is going to inaugurate many development projects, majority of them related to Indian Railways.



On October 4, BJP has also planned a state executive meeting in which Nadda is likely to participate and provide a roadmap and direction to the party leaders. BJP leaders drawn from across Telangana will participate in the state executive meeting which is being seen as an important meeting in the poll bound Telangana.