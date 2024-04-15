Development of tribal areas of Tripura priority for BJP, says Amit Shah

Agartala: Development of the tribal areas in Tripura is a priority for the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Addressing an election rally in Kumarghat, he said all issues of the state's tribal community were taken care of in the "historic agreement" signed with Tipra Motha.

Measures for harmony between communities and the development of the state have been ensured in the agreement, Shah said, accusing the CPI(M)-led Left Front of spreading misinformation.