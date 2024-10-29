Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsuttar pradesh

UP Bypolls: Nomination papers of 54 candidates rejected

According to the EC, in all 149 candidates had filed nomination papers.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 19:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 19:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshElection CommissionBypollsnomination

Follow us on :

Follow Us