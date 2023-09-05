Uttarakhand: Over 55% voter turnout in Bageshwar Assembly bypoll as polling ends

The seat has witnessed straight contests between traditional rivals BJP and Congress in successive elections since the creation of the state in 2000.

Congress' Kumar had contested the 2022 assembly polls from Bageshwar as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate. He quit the AAP to join the Congress just few days before being fielded by the latter from the seat.

Apart from the BJP and Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and the Uttarakhand Parivartan Party have also thrown their hat in the ring.