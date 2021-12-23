'83' box office prediction: Here's how much Ranveer Singh-starrer will collect on day 1

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's latest movie 83 is slated to open to a good response at the box office on December 24. Trade experts feel that the opening day figure will be between Rs 10 crore and Rs 15 crore.

It is likely to do well in urban markets because the trailer has a distinct 'class' feel, The performance in 'B' and 'C' centres too will be satisfactory given the fact that it deals with cricket, which is nothing short of a 'national craze'. Of the dubbed versions, the Tamil one should make a decent impact in Chennai as it features Jiiva in a key role.

If this prediction comes true, the flick will open better than Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2, which raked in Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 3.60 crore respectively. It, however, will fail to match the collection of Sooryavanshi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer had raked in nearly Rs 27 crore on its first day.

83 would have fared even better on the first day had it been promoted more aggressively. The fact that cinemas are operating at 50 per cent in Maharastra too will go against it. Its day 1 performance is, either way, likely to be on par with that of Ranveer's last movie Gully Boy. The 'rap saga' raked in nearly Rs 18 crore on the first day when released in 2019. It is also set to face competition from No Way Home and the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, which hit the screens last week

83, directed by Kabir Khan, is a sports drama that revolves around India's win in the 1983 World Cup. It features Ranveer in the role of the former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and is one of the biggest projects of his career. It features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and is touted to be a gamechanger for her. The cast includes Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It was to hit the screens last week.

