Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'A for Anand’: Shivarajkumar & Srini bring a story of teacher-student connection to life

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant school, the film explores themes of trust, respect, and the powerful impact a dedicated teacher can have on a child’s life.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 08:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 08:22 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaShivarajkumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us