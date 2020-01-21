Adam Sandler responds to Jennifer Aniston calling out his 'Uncut Gems' snub

Actor Adam Sandler may have been snubbed this awards season for his performance in "Uncut Gems" but his friend Jennifer Aniston remembered to give him a shout-out as she received her SAG award.

Aniston, who has worked with Sandler on "Just Go With It" and "Murder Mystery", mentioned the actor in her acceptance speech after she won the best actress in a drama series for "The Morning Show".

"Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real, buddy. I love you," she said.

Sandler took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate Aniston on the trophy and thanked her for the gesture.

"Congrats to the great Jen Aniston for her SAG award and her just being the best," he wrote, along with a photo of her onstage at the ceremony.

Despite audience and critical acclaim, "Uncut Gems", directed by Safdie Brothers, was overlooked by the Oscars, Golden Globes, and SAG awards.

Sandler earlier tweeted about getting "no love" from the Academy.

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama," he had tweeted after the nods were announced. Sandman is the actor's nickname.