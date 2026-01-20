Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ballari violence: BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy questions govt reluctance on CBI probe

Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP leadership would give its green signal to senior leader and former minister B Sriramulu to undertake a foot march (padayatra) from Ballari to Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 01:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 01:53 IST
Karnataka NewsBellari

Follow us on :

Follow Us