Ballari violence: BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy questions govt reluctance on CBI probe

<p>Bengaluru: Former minister and Gangavathi BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Monday demanded to know why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was “reluctant” to hand over the Ballari violence case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and had instead handed it over to the CID.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Reddy alleged that Siddaramaiah was deliberately diverting the issue and also recalled his earlier stint as the CM when he had handed over seven cases to the CBI. “Why is there hesitation now in the Ballari case?” Reddy said, also accusing the Congress government of attempting to shield its MLA Nara Bharath Reddy despite him facing serious allegations, including murder and attempted murder.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Sriramulu’s padayatra</span></p>.<p>Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP leadership would give its green signal to senior leader and former minister B Sriramulu to undertake a foot march (padayatra) from Ballari to Bengaluru.</p>.Ballari rally: BJP demands MLA Bharath's arrest.<p>“The padayatra is to focus on injustice and violence committed in the name of the Valmiki community, including the Valmiki Corporation scam in which an innocent person lost his life in Shivamogga. Now, the Valmiki banner is being misused to indulge in violence and political vendetta in Ballari. Sriramulu, as a prominent leader of the Valmiki community, wants to question how many more innocent lives will be lost in the name of Valmiki,” Reddy said. </p>