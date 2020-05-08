Akshay Oberoi: I play a layered character in ‘Illegal’

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 18:21 ist
Akshay Oberoi in Illegal

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who impressed fans with his performance in Selection Day, will soon be seen in the Voot Select original Illegal and this has created a reasonable deal of buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to DH, the young star opens up role in role in the web series and his journey as a performer.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to give the nod to Illegal?

The first factor was that my character is a rather layered one as there are a lot of things happening in his life. The storyline has plenty of genuine emotional moments, which ups its impact. Illegal reunites me I Samar Khan after Selection Day. Above all, I wanted to work with Piyush Mishra as he is a terrific performer. I like working with good actors as it helps me evolve.

How was the experience of working with Piyush Mishra?

He is a hard-working individual and just loves to act. Piyushji did not complain even once during the long schedules. 

Why did you decide to work in the digital space?

You get a web series based on your (previous) work. However, in films the box office space is given a lot of importance.

You come from a theatre background.

Theatre is ultimately an actor’s medium and a good platform for learning (the art of acting). It has a live feel to it, which is makes it a difference experience. Moreover, when one plays a role numerous times he or she gets to improve the performance.

Does your association with the Oberoi family put additional pressure on you?

I was never launched by my family and consider to be an outsider. I have achieved things on my own merit. It was only later that people came to know about my Bollywood connection.

What keeps you going when you hit a rough patch on the work front?

The support of fans helps me stay strong. I really like when someone watches my work and says ‘yeh achchi acting karta hai’

Are you open to acting in content made in regional languages?

I am open to acting in all languages and the region does not matter to me. In fact, I recently worked with (Tamil director) Susi Ganesan on the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2 and it was a good experience. So I might do a Tamil movie in the future. Either way, working in a different language will be a new challenge. 
 

Voot
DH Entertainment

