Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' release delayed, to reach theatres on December 6

The release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been delayed and it will now hit theatres on December 6, 2024. The makers took to social media to announce the new release date along with a detailed explanation for the film's postponement.

The makers expressed their intent to ensure the film delivers an unparalleled cinematic experience without any compromise on the quality. To achieve this, they will need more time for the completion of the film.

After the makers launched a smashing teaser and the sensational chartbuster song Pushpa Pushpa, the buzz about this project skyrocketed and it has been trending on social media. One can witness the complete dominance of the film everywhere.