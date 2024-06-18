Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' release delayed, to reach theatres on December 6

The release of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been delayed and it will now hit theatres on December 6, 2024. The makers took to social media to announce the new release date along with a detailed explanation for the film's postponement.
The makers expressed their intent to ensure the film delivers an unparalleled cinematic experience without any compromise on the quality. To achieve this, they will need more time for the completion of the film.
After the makers launched a smashing teaser and the sensational chartbuster song Pushpa Pushpa, the buzz about this project skyrocketed and it has been trending on social media. One can witness the complete dominance of the film everywhere.
Pushpa 2 has consistently topped the charts as one of the most awaited Indian films for the past two years. The film's popularity has reached unexpected levels, evident from all its assets — including songs and teasers — each organically crossing 100 million views.
Recently, the Mass Jathara teaser, the energetic Pushpa Pushpa title song, and the romantic track Angaaron were huge hits on the YouTube platform, trending in the top 10 for the longest period. Moreover, these assets were a huge success in the reel universe generating the highest number of user-generated content.
Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings and directed by maestro Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars icon Star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and versatile actor Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles. Originally slated for August 15, 2024, the release date has been rescheduled to December 6, 2024.
Published 18 June 2024, 05:43 IST