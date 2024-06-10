Ananya Panday glows in pink dress amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup buzz

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday stunned her followers with alluring appearance in a chic pink mini dress.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
The post oozed hotness and highlighted her radiant style and effervescent charm.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
The series of pictures showed diva gracefully complementing her youthful and vibrant persona.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Her minimalistic makeup and loose waves added to the fresh and elegant look.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
The post quickly garnered huge attention with netizens showering likes and comments with compliments and expressing their admiration for her style.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
These pictures are spreading like a wildfire on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Ananya Panday poses for a photoshoot in pink dress.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Published 10 June 2024, 13:55 IST