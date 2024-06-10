Home
Ananya Panday glows in pink dress amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup buzz

Amid the break up rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday was seen glowing in pink prom and the pictures are breaking the internet. Take a look.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 13:55 IST
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 13:55 IST

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday stunned her followers with alluring appearance in a chic pink mini dress.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

The post oozed hotness and highlighted her radiant style and effervescent charm.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

The series of pictures showed diva gracefully complementing her youthful and vibrant persona.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Her minimalistic makeup and loose waves added to the fresh and elegant look.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

The post quickly garnered huge attention with netizens showering likes and comments with compliments and expressing their admiration for her style.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

These pictures are spreading like a wildfire on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Ananya Panday poses for a photoshoot in pink dress.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Published 10 June 2024, 13:55 IST
