Anurag Kashyap, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub share why they haven't collaborated yet as director and actor

The actor, who has established himself as one of the most formidable performers with roles in projects such as Raanjhanaa, Article 15, Raees, Tandav and Scoop, said Kashyap's words had made his day. "I was like now Anurag Kashyap is going to write something for me. He was the guy who inspired people like us to come to Mumbai. I have made it. This was 13 years ago and now we are sitting here,' he joked.