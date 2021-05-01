Karnataka artistes remember maestro Rajan Mishra

Popular musicians from Karnataka reminisced about time spent with Pandit Rajan Mishra.

“He is my favourite singer and there was no pressure on me while performing with him,” says Vyasmurti Katti, the well-known harmonium player, describing him as a ‘pure personality’.

“I was his accompanist whenever he came to South India. Generally, accompanists are always given secondary treatment. But he would keep us on a par with the main artistes. He respected the art of accompaniment,” he explains.

Rajan never looked into a book when he performed, and was thoroughly prepared before every concert. “The compositions would just flow so smoothly,” says Katti.

Ravindra Katoti, another experienced harmonium player, grew up listening to Rajan and his younger brother Sajan’s jugalbandis. “I haven’t seen such a successful, long-standing pair in Indian music,” he tells Showtime.

Katoti, who performed with Rajan-Sajan Mishra 10 times, says their music appealed to the masses. “Usually the legends sing only to one class of audience. They cater to the pundits. The masses find their works heavy, but Rajan Mishra was a hit with the general public,” he says.

In a jugalbandi, there is not much space for accompanists but he would create space for table and harmonium players. “With him, there was always a feeling of oneness,” says Katoti.