Aryan Khan vs Sameer Wankhede: Everything you need to know about their rivalry

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with 'Ba***ds of Bollywood,' has landed himself in trouble with his debut series as a lawsuit has been filed by IRS officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He has filed a defamation suit against the makers Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and sought Rs 2 crore in damages. Many view Aryan Khan’s series as an act of ‘revenge,’ with a spoof character resembling Sameer Wankhede. In his complaint, Wankhede alleges that the series "harms his reputation through a misleading and prejudiced depiction." The lawsuit argues that the show depicts anti-drug enforcement agencies negatively and inaccurately, which could undermine public confidence in these institutions.
How did it all start?

Credit: PTI

The 'Brain' behind the cruise raid

Credit: PTI

28 days of jail

Credit: PTI

From legal battle to personal vendetta

Credit: PTI

Bribery allegations and transfer

Credit: PTI

Aryan’s reel vs real clash

Credit: Netflix India

Aryan's fictional dig at Wankhede?

Credit: Netflix India

Defamation suit filed

Credit: X/@swankhede_IRS

Clarity on web series complaint

Credit: DH Pool Photo

