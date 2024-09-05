At 69, Kamal Haasan pursues AI education, flies to the US for a course

‘Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan is a legendary figure in the film industry, known for his willingness to embrace new ideas and elevate Indian cinema through cutting-edge technologies.

At 69, Kamal Haasan shows that the pursuit of knowledge is boundless by enrolling in an Artificial Intelligence (AI) crash course at a top U.S. institution.

Despite his hectic work commitments, Kamal Haasan's devotion to technology and enhancing the movie experience has been widely admired. Insiders claim his newfound skills will significantly impact Indian cinema, ushering in a new era of filmmaking.

Kamal Haasan, balancing both his political duties and film projects, departed for the United States over the weekend to begin his AI classes. Although the course lasts 90 days, he will attend for 45 days before returning to India to fulfill his work obligations.

According to a source close to Ulaganayagan, his future projects will undoubtedly incorporate AI technology in his upcoming moies. In an interview with DH in Abu Dhabi last year, Kamal Haasan said, "I have a deep interest in new technology, and you can often see my films experimenting with the latest technological developments."

"Cinema is my life. All my earnings have gone back into my films by various means. I’m not merely an actor, but a producer too, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry," Kamal concluded.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan is currently occupied with Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, Indian 3, a project with Anbariv along the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, while also exploring a potential Bollywood collaboration with Salman Khan, to be directed by Atlee of Jawan fame.