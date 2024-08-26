Ayesha Takia responds to trolls over her 'plastic surgery' look

Despite bidding adieu to showbiz, Ayesha Takia is one whose name has been regularly grabbing headlines. Over the weekend, she garnered much attention by reportedly deleting her Instagram account.
Last week, Ayesha posted a photo of herself in traditional attire on the popular image-sharing platform, Instagram.
The photo sparked significant backlash leading her to step away from the platform. Netizens criticised her for an artificial appearance, speculating that she had undergone plastic surgery.
After facing heavy backlash for her picture, the diva delivered a sharp response to the trolls. She posted a message on her Instagram Stories that said, "Did you notice how I just didn't respond? Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure." (sic)
Screenshot of Ayesha Takia's Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@ayeshatakia
Ayesha also posted a mirror video of herself on Instagram, looking chic in an all-black ensemble.
Well, this isn’t the first time Ayesha Takia has faced criticism for her "unrecognizable" look. Earlier this year, the actress was criticised for her look when she was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Ayesha Takia made her debut in Bollywood with the 2004 film Taarzan: The Wonder Car and has also appeared in films such as Dor, Dil Maange More, and Wanted.
Published 26 August 2024, 06:28 IST