Ayushmann Khurrana Bollywood celebs salute medical staff on International Nurses Day

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit, on Tuesday expressed their gratitude to the nursing community on International Nurses Day for working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayushmann said people should "salute" the nurses for being frontline warriors as he called them the "real heroes" of the battle against pandemic.

"We will be forever in debt to the nurses, the medical fraternity across India and the world for putting themselves on line and coming to work when they could also be staying safe with their families. I only want to say thank you to them and their families from the bottom of my heart," the actor said in a statement.

Kajol took to Twitter and said nurses as the heroes behind a mask, who are "saving the world in silence."

"Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses," she tweeted.

Madhuri said one should be grateful to the nurses who are working round-the-clock amid the pandemic.

"Along with all the other frontline workers and the entire healthcare community, we're grateful to the nurses who are putting their lives at risk to nurse the world back to health. We should value their efforts & be thankful for everything they're doing for us," she tweeted.

Dia said nurses have touched lives with their humanity and even during the pandemic, they continue to "dispense their duties with love, compassion and care."

"Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe! Happy International Nurses Day," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Actor Sanjay Dutt noted that countless lives have been saved because of the "selfless work" that nurses and healthcare professionals are doing.

"Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others," he added.

Shraddha Kapoor called the nurses as "angels in disguise" as she paid her tribute to them.

"Big RESPECT, for the sincerity towards your service. Big SALUTE, for your selfless toil in these challenging times. Big THANK YOU, for the sacrifices you make for our safety. You are, our Angels in disguise," she posted on Instagram.

Calling nurses the pillars of medical fraternity, actor Ananya Panday said they are the ones who stand by doctors and families "through some of the toughest times."

"This #InternationalNursesDay, we celebrate and commend your spirit, determination & compassion," she added.

According to the World Health Organisation, the International Day of the Nurse is observed on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. This year marks her 200th birth anniversary.