<p>Nestled deep within a beautiful valley lies the snow-covered, slow-paced city of <em>Baramulla</em>, where rumours and legends intertwine with reality. The city gets embroiled in controversy after the mysterious disappearance of a young boy.</p><p>The vanishing of the boy ignited a desperate chain of events, exposing deep and unsettling truths. DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, who is assigned to investigate the growing cases of missing children, steps into this vile environment, making things murkier. Moving his family into an old, dilapidated house, Sayyed is haunted by his own past. His search for the truth will not only be a professional duty but a personal descent into secrets, where the line between reality and the supernatural blurs, endangering his family's peace and the town's delicate stability.</p>.<p>With <em>Baramulla</em>, Netflix invites audiences into the mysterious and mesmerising world that is a one-of-a-kind blend of genres. The movie is an amalgamation of the supernatural, mystery and drama, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience set against the haunting beauty of Kashmir.</p><p>Manav Kaul plays DSP Ridwaan Sayyad, who is brought into an eerie investigation to find missing children. The film also stars Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar, and will premiere on Netflix on November 7. <em>Baramulla</em> is set to showcase the Kashmir valley, the strife, and turmoil in a land with many forces at play, both in this world and beyond.</p><p>Helmed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the acclaimed filmmaker behind <em>Article 370</em>, and story by Aditya Dhar and co-produced with Lokesh Dhar of the visionary B62 studios, Baramulla marks a powerful collaboration between two distinct cinematic voices. The movie marks the second partnership between B62 Studios and Netflix.</p><p>Previously, they joined hands for the rom-com <em>Dhoom Dhaam</em>. Together with Jyoti Deshpande of the powerhouse content studio, Jio Studios, they deliver a film that stands out for its originality and bold vision.</p><p>With its one-of-a-kind genre narrative, emotionally charged storytelling, and the magnetic presence of Manav Kaul, <em>Baramulla</em> is set to redefine the Indian thriller genre. Mysterious, gripping, and deeply human, the film promises to be a cinematic journey unlike any other.</p><p>Will DSP Ridwaan figure out all the powers at play, or will his quest for answers go unsolved? All the answers will be answered on November 7, where mystery meets reality, and every secret has a story.</p>