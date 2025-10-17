Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Baramulla': Netflix's supernatural thriller set in Kashmir premieres on November 7

Baramulla is set to showcase the Kashmir Valley, the strife, and the turmoil in a land with many forces at play, both in this world and beyond.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 12:01 IST
Entertainment NewsJammu and KashmirJ&KBaramullaNetflix IndiaTrendingManav Kaul

Follow us on :

Follow Us