'Bigg Boss 18' a huge opportunity: actor Muskan Bamne of 'Anupamaa' fame

<p>Mumbai: Actor Muskan Bamne says she wanted to go a level higher after her exit from the popular TV show <em>Anupamaa</em> and reality TV series <em>Bigg Boss 18</em> was the next perfect project.</p>.<p>The actor, who played Pakhi in the Hindi drama from 2020 to 2023, made her acting debut in 2017 with <em>Haseena Parkar</em>, starring Shraddha Kapoor.</p>.<p>"It ('<em>Bigg Boss 18</em>') is a huge opportunity. When I left '<em>Anupamaa</em>', I thought I should look for something which would up my level. I have done TV, ads and some movies. Why not do a reality show? Then '<em>Bigg Boss</em>' came to me. So, I thought, let's do this," Bamne told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The 25-year-old actor said she left <em>Anupamaa</em>, fronted by Rupali Ganguly, as she was not ready to essay the role of a mother on screen.</p><p>"It is such a big show, people love it. But I was not comfortable playing a mother. I had made up my mind that if they will show the baby of my character, I will not continue with the show. After the leap, it became obvious they will show a baby. So, I took the decision (to leave)" she added.</p>.<p>Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the 18th season of <em>Bigg Boss </em>aired on Colors TV on Sunday night.</p>.<p>As someone who grew up watching his films, Bamne said she is looking forward to meeting the star for the first time.</p>.<p>"I have seen him in the movies. Whenever my family and I sit together to watch a film, it's either '<em>Hum Saath Saath Hain</em>' or '<em>Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!</em>' playing on TV. The records set by these films are yet to be broken. Everyone loves him in my house. Everyone's so excited that I'll meet him." Coming from a protective family, it will be the first time the actor will be on her own, inside the <em>Bigg Boss </em>house.</p>.<p>Bamne said she is "ready" to take on the challenge.</p>.<p>"I am friendly but it takes me some time to open up to people. I will try to make friends there. I hope my friendship remains even outside the house. I will try my best to show people what I am like... When I go there, I will get to know them (fellow contestants)." The reality show is notorious for stirring up controversies in the <em>Bigg Boss </em>house but the actor said she will be on her best behaviour.</p>.<p>"Being ill-mannered is not my thing. I don't think I will misbehave with anyone. But that also doesn't mean that I won't say my point. But I will not misbehave," she added. </p>