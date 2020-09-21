Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Kareena Kapoor Khan is talent personified

There's no denying the fact that Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular and bankable stars in Bollywood. The 'Begum of Bollywood' enjoys a strong fan following due to her gripping screen presence, outspoken nature, powerful performances and impressive selection of roles. She has worked with the biggest names in the industry, proving that she means business. On Monday, as Kareena turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that make her a force to be reckoned with.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

A multi-starrer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received favourable reviews from the family audience. It featured Kareena as the stylish 'Poo', serving as strong proof of her abilities as a performer. The biggie had an ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and the 'one and only' Shah Rukh Khan.

Chameli (2004)

Directed by Anant Balani and Sudhir Mishra, Chameli featured Kareena in the role of a sex-worker and proved to be a gamechanger for the actress. It received rave reviews from one and all, attaining cult status.

Omkara (2007)

The Vishal Bharadwaj-directed Omkara was an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello and featured Kareena as Dolly, a character modeled on Desdemona. The biggie grabbed plenty of attention with its 'desi' flavour and hard-hitting language. It featured Ajay Devgn in the titular role while Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Langda Tyagi.

Jab We Met (2007)

A sensational hit, Jab We Met featured Kareena as the leading lady opposite Shahid Kapoor and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The Imtiaz Ali-directed movie revolved around what happens when a shy young man falls in love with a bubbly Punjabi kudi. The romantic-comedy enjoys a cult following due to its catchy songs and quirky dialogues.

Ki and Ka (2016)

A meaningful yet entertaining drama, Ki and Ka received rave reviews from all corners for breaking stereotypes and sending a strong message. The film starred Kareena as the leading lady opposite Arjun Kapoor, marking her first collaboration with the young hero. The R Balki-directed movie made a fair impact at the box office.