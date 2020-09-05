'Breaking Bad' to 'Suits': 4 shows that celebrate the mentor-protege relationship

There is no denying the fact that teachers/mentors are an integral part of society and play an important role in shaping one's future. They teach their pupils important life hacks, equipping them with the tools needed to survive in the 'big bad world'. On Saturday, as people celebrate Teachers' Day 2020, here is a look at four shows that celebrate the bond between a talented 'guru' and his/her sincere pupil.

Breaking Bad (Walter White, Jesse Pinkman)

One of the few shows that can rival the popularity of the unforgettable Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad highlights what happens when an out-of-luck Chemistry teacher team up with a former student to enter the drug trade. The series, starring veteran actor Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, ruffled a few feathers with its bold content and shocking ending. It was followed by a spinoff Better Call Saul and a film titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Money Heist (Professor, Tokyo)

A global sensation, Money Heist enjoys an enviable fan following due to its gripping screenplay and interesting premise. The bond between the determined 'Professor' and his troubled disciple Tokyo is widely regarded as one of the highlights of the magnum opus.

The Office US (Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute)

The Office revolved around the sweet yet amusing bond between the 'boss' Michael Scott and his dedicated subordinate Dwight Schrute. The show features several goofy yet touching moments, which have helped it attain cult status. The series was later adapted into Hindi as a 'Hotstar Special' much to the delight of fans. The remake received decent reviews and clicked with the target audience.

Suits (Harvey Specter, Mike Ross)

A gripping legal-drama, Suits revolved around the bond between a charismatic lawyer and his talented protege, who has a shady background. The series featured quite a few gripping sequences, which left fans asking for more. The cast includes Gabriel Swann Macht, Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle. It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Colors Infinity.