British actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling off London stage

In a fight scene during Monday evening's performance, McKellen lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage, crying out as staff rushed to help, the BBC reported.

The show was cancelled and he was taken to hospital. He is in "good spirits" and expected to "make a speedy and full recovery" and will be back on stage on Wednesday, the theatre spokesman said.

McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in the film versions of "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" and was also Magneto in the "X-Men" movies.

His stage career stretches back to 1961, where his credits include playing Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.