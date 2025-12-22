Menu
Chris Rea, singer of 'Driving Home for Christmas', dies at 74

Hailing ​from Middlesbrough, a port town in northeast England, Rea's song "Fool (If You ‌Think It's Over)" from his debut studio album in ⁠1978 was his biggest ‌chart hit.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 17:01 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 17:01 IST
World newsEntertainmentDeathsinger

