Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladeshi journalists say right to life at stake as mobs target media

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) defended its delayed intervention, saying immediate action could have worsened the situation.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 17:13 IST
World newsBangladeshJournalist

Follow us on :

Follow Us