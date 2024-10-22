Confirmed! Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to light up 'Singham Again' with a special appearance

<p>In a surprising turn that fans have been eagerly anticipating, actor Salman Khan is all set to make a special appearance in the much-awaited film <em>Singham Again</em>. He will be reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the blockbuster <em>Dabangg</em> franchise in Rohit Shetty's cop-universe.</p><p>This incredible collaboration featuring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey introduces an exciting new element to the film and signifies his entry into Rohit Shetty's 1st Cinematic Cop Universe in India. This unexpected crossover not only allows these two iconic characters to share the screen for the first time but also promises to infuse the <em>Singham</em> franchise with an electrifying dynamic. Fans can expect adrenaline-pumping action as Salman Khan takes on the role of Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the intrepid Bajirao Singham.</p>.<p>Staying true to his promise to friends Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan has once again committed to shooting his cameo for <em>Singham Again</em>, reflecting the popular phrase, ‘The Show Must Go On'. </p><p>Known for his exciting action scenes and compelling narratives, Rohit Shetty is poised to create another blockbuster with this project. With Salman Khan joining the cast, the stakes are bound to rise, offering fans of both stars an unforgettable cinematic experience.</p><p>Featuring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, the film promises intense action sequences and a storyline inspired by the triumph of good over evil. </p><p>Releasing on November 1, this mass family entertainer is expected to deliver Shetty’s signature mix of high drama, explosive stunts, and powerful dialogues.</p>