Confirmed! Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to light up 'Singham Again' with a special appearance

Fans can expect adrenaline-pumping action as Salman Khan takes on the role of Chulbul Pandey while Ajay Devgn returns as the intrepid Bajirao Singham.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 10:01 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 10:01 IST
