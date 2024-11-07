Courteney Cox says Jennifer Aniston took a lot of dresses from 'Friends' set

<p>Los Angeles: Apart from being one of the most popular TV shows of all time, <em>Friends</em> continues to be a fashion phenomenon and series star Courteney Cox says her co-actor Jennifer Aniston kept tons of clothes from the sitcom, even of her character Monica's.</p>.<p>Real-life buddies Cox, 60, and Aniston, 55, played Monica Geller and Rachel Greene, former high school classmates and eventual roommates on NBC show <em>Friends</em>, on which Debra McGuire served as costume designer.</p>.<p>"She (Aniston) took a lot of Monica's dresses, and she'll say, 'Oh yeah, I used to wear this on <em>Friends</em>.' And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she's adorable.</p>.Doctor pleads guilty in death case of 'Friends' star Matthew 'Chandler' Perry.<p>"But I'm like, 'Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from <em>Friends</em>?' But she holds on to everything," Cox told Bella Freud on her "Fashion Neurosis" podcast.</p>.<p>The actor told Freud that "it's really funny that (Aniston) did take some of Monica's clothes." But the one time she tried wearing Aniston's costume, it didn't go so well.</p>.<p>"I remember I was late to the game, but Jennifer had this outfit on. She was wearing a really cool jacket with a tank top and a pair of jeans. I just thought, 'God, she looks great.' The shoulder pads are really sharp. So I thought, 'You know what, I'm going to get that jacket'.</p>.<p>"There was one problem: "Everybody had had that jacket, everybody had worn it. Jennifer was maybe early on, of course, but by the time I got it, it wasn't as cool anymore. And I think even asked Mary, my stylist, she's like, 'Yeah, that's kind of not what people are doing.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, this jacket was thousands of dollars... It was too late," Cox recalled.</p>.<p>Also starring Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, <em>Friends</em> ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. </p>