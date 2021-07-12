Covid-19: BMC seals a wing of Suniel Shetty's building

The Mumbai civic body has sealed a wing of a building in south Mumbai in which Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty resides after a fifth person from that wing tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

He said the 'A' wing of the 'Prithvi Apartments' located on Altamount Road was sealed on Saturday after a fifth person from that wing tested positive for coronavirus last week. "But no one from the Shetty's family tested positive," he added.

"The entire building hasn't been sealed. Only one wing is sealed. Another wing has no cases," said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner, D ward, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He said the first patient was found in the wing five to six days back. Hence, the wing will be reopened in the next few days, once that patient recovers. Thereafter, only the floors with Covid-19 patients remain sealed.

Meanwhile, Shetty tweeted that no Delta variant of coronavirus was found in his building. "Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don't spread panic. There's NO 'Delta Variant' in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative & self quarantined," Shetty tweeted.

The Shettys live on the 18th floor of the Prithvi Apartment. "My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NOT entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Ahan, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for your good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA," he added.

As per the BMC's revised guidelines issued in April, a building is sealed and declared a micro-containment area if five COVID-19 cases are found. Mumbai on Monday reported 478 new coronavirus cases and nine fresh fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,28,174 and the toll to 15,636, as per the BMC.