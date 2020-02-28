Dayal is on an awards high

Ranganayaki director Dayal Padmanabhan was the celebrity everyone wanted a photograph with on the morning of Day 1 of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

The director is currently on an awards high, with his latest film ‘Ranganayaki’ picking up one honour after another.

One of the most acclaimed Kannada films in 2019, it was the only selection from the language in the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India earlier this year.

Later, it went on to pick up the Best Film Award at the Kannada State Awards.

The director sounded very proud of his film. “The people of Karnataka, especially cine-lovers, know that Ranganayaki is a quality film,” he says.

“This is the 12th edition of the festival, and in these 12 editions, a film of mine is being screened for the fifth time. And out of these five times, two films were screened in both Kannada and Indian competition sections,” Dayal added.

When I called him a veteran, he laughed loudly.

‘Ranganayaki’ will be screened in two venues in this edition of BIFFes.