Lumnious tales inspired by a master storyteller

Ray
Hindi (Netflix)
Created by Sayantan Mukherjee
Cast: Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee and Harshvardhan Kapoor
Rating: 4.5/5
There are very few works of visual art that move you, make you laugh out loud, and push you to think. 'Ray' is one such. Inspired by the works of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, this is a series not to be missed.
Forget Me Not
When hubris takes over man, one burns many bridges. Ali Fazal plays ruthless corporate boss Ipsit Rama Nair, whose past sins come back to haunt him. It is eerie and macabre. The final scene where the actors walk around, with the time and space shifting, is done well.
Bahrupiya
When one attains new skills and starts playing God, what could come of it? Kay Kay Menon dons the character of Indrashish Shahm who excels in the art of facial prosthetics. He begins to meddle with people's lives and his amusement comes at a cost. 'Bahrupiya' is a shocking tale.
Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa
This has Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao. Enough said. Fantastic and funny. Kleptomaniac Musafir Ali (Bajpyaee) comes face to face with one of his victims. The rest is comedy gold.
Spotlight
Initially, this episode seems to be the weakest, but as it progresses, it catches up. Harshvardhan Kapoor (Vik) plays a vain Bollywood actor watching an unlikely celebrity take centre stage. It is a good watch and the effects are done well.
