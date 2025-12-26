<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest directorial "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dhurandhar">Dhurandhar</a>" has crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said.</p>.<p>Featuring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ranveer%20Singh">Ranveer Singh</a> alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.</p>.'Dhurandhar' storm goes Pan-India: Sequel to release on Eid 2026 in five languages following massive demand.<p>The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Friday. "Entering the 1000 CR club, loud and proud. Book your tickets. (Link in bio). #Dhurandhar Frenzy Continues Worldwide," read the caption.</p>.<p>The total collection of the film at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 1006.7 crore. It has grossed Rs 789.8 crore at the domestic box office.</p>.<p>The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.</p>.<p>It released on December 5 in theatres. The makers have also confirmed the second part of the film, which is set to release on March 19.</p>