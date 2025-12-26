<p>Thane: Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan on Friday joined Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, barely two weeks before the municipal corporation polls in the state.</p>.<p>Mahajan, the brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, had been associated with Raj Thackeray-led MNS since its formation in 2006, but quit the party earlier this year due to differences with its leadership.</p>.'Regret having participated in a movement that vilified him': Prashant Bhushan on Manmohan Singh's death anniversary .<p>Speaking to reporters, Shinde said Mahajan will be a Shiv Sena spokesperson and contribute to building the organisation.</p>.<p>Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. </p>