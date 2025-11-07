Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Did Lokesh Kanagaraj unfollow Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth after being dropped from their project?

Reportedly, this move appears to confirm rumours that he was removed from a highly anticipated project involving Superstar and Ulaganayagan.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 14:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 14:04 IST
Entertainment Newslokesh kanagarajTamil CinemaKamal HaasanTrendingRajinikanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us