Did you know Mohanlal was supposed to be a part of this Priyanka Chopra movie?

Mohanlal, one of the biggest names in Mollywood, was once signed on to play a key role in Priyanka Chopra’s Saat Khoon Maaf and this created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. Sadly, fans never got to see this fresh pair on the big screen as ‘Lalettan’ was replaced by Annu Kapoor much to the surprise of a section of the audience. Shortly thereafter, a few websites claimed that the veteran mass hero had opted out of the Vishal Bharadwaj movie to focus on his Malayalam projects and this attracted quite a lot of eyeballs.

After initially refraining from commenting on the matter, Mohanlal eventually dismissed the rumours and said that he had no idea about what made the Saat Khoon Maaf team replace him at the last minute. He added that he was not even properly informed about the same.

The ‘Complete Actor’ made his Bollywood debut with the Ram Gopal Varma-helmed Company and impressed critics and fans alike with his intense performance. His career in Hindi cinema, however, completely fell apart when he starred in the ill-fated Aag, one of the most criticised Bollywood movies of all time. Thereafter, he appeared in friend Priyadarshan’s Tezz and this proved to be a big mistake as the Hera Pheri helmer failed to do justice to his image.

Coming to the present, Mohanlal was last seen in Big Brother that failed to set the box office on fire. The film, directed by Siddique, had a strong supporting cast that included Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, John Vijay and Anoop Menon.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Marakkar, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film was slated to release in March but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The magnum opus has an enviable cast that features Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun, Sudeep, Mukesh and Pranav Mohanlal.

Mohanlal is also working on Jeethu Joseph's Ram.

Source: IBNLive/News18