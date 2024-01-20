JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Discovery Channel to air ‘Legends of The Ramayana with Amish’

The three-part docu-series, hosted by the noted author Amish Tripathi, will air on the Discovery Channel and DTamil from Saturday till January 23.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 14:41 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Legends Of the Ramayana with Amish, a docu-series that seeks to uncover lesser-known mysteries around the epic Ramayana, is returning on Discovery Channel.

The three-part docu-series, hosted by the noted author Amish Tripathi, will air on the Discovery Channel and DTamil from Saturday till January 23. It will also be available for streaming on Discovery+, a press release said.

The docu-series traverses 5000 kilometers, delving deep into ancient stories around the Ramayana. Amish Tripathi decodes intriguing information that has persisted around the Ramayana for millennia, inspiring faith, philosophies, and lifestyles across India and beyond.

Featuring stunning visuals, the docu-series unfolds the mystery around Lord Ram’s thrilling Ayana (journey), Discovery Channel said.

"Mapping myth with geology, customs, and belief, Tripathi travels to key locations across India and Sri Lanka to piece the journey together, bringing history to life and showcasing the rich cultures, social diversities, and landscapes in each of the regions," it added.

Legends Of the Ramayana with Amish, which has been shot in locations like Sri Lanka, Ayodhya, Nashik, and Hampi, had premiered in Discovery+ in April 2022 before airing on Discovery Channel in October 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 January 2024, 14:41 IST)
Entertainment NewsRamayana

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT