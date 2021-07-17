Dwayne Johnson wraps filming for 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson wraps filming for 'Black Adam'

Johnson gave a shout out to the team of 'Black Adam' and said shooting for the film was an 'incredible journey'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 17 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 14:17 ist
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Production on Dwayne Johnson-led DC anti-hero movie "Black Adam" has concluded, the Hollywood star said.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson gave a shout out to the team of "Black Adam" and said shooting for the film was an "incredible journey".

"That a wrap on 'Black Adam'. Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second," the Hollywood star tweeted on Friday.

"Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing," he added.

"Black Adam" is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming "Jungle Cruise", has directed "Black Adam".

The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson has also produced the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dwayne Johnson
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 