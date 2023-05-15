25 films old, Dhananjaya looks back on a chequered career

Popularly known as ‘Daali’, his character from ‘Tagaru’ (2018), Dhananjaya K A, now wears the crown of completing 25 films with his recent film ‘Gurudev Hoysala’, which hit theatres in March this year.

Besides acting in Telugu and Tamil films, he is also promoting many new talents through his production house ‘Daali Pictures’. ‘Tagaru Palya’ is one such recent production, after ‘Head Bush’ and ‘Badava Rascal’. After presenting ‘Orchestra Mysuru’, he is now promoting ‘Daredevil Musthafa’, a fan-funded film based on a story by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

What are your thoughts on reaching the 25th film milestone?

I was keen on making my mark in cinema, but I didn’t have many options. I had to grab the best options I got in order to reach where I’m today. There are good movies and failed attempts. I have accepted my defeats and celebrated my victories — 25 movies in 10 years is a big number. As a part of the journey, I have played all kinds of characters. In fact, I have a universe of my own characters. Now, I have more responsibilities. I’ll slow down a bit and plan better going forward. I’ll be careful in choosing roles hereafter. I hardly get any time to spend on myself.

What does spending time on yourself mean to you?

There are times when I don’t even get time to think. There is no time to watch films, read, or dedicate time to creative work, as I’m continuously running between shoots. It takes a toll on my personal life. There is a lot to explore and learn, and travel. I want to balance my career and personal life. I haven’t been able to do all this, until now.

Which film did you like among the recent releases?

I liked ‘Kantara’ in Kannada. ‘Romancham’ (Malayalam) is a good film made on a low budget. l also liked ‘PS-2’ (Tamil), and ‘Balagam’ (Telugu). As a producer, I’d like to make films like ‘Romancham’ and ‘Balagam’.

Do you think films like these are being made in Kannada?

Yes. There’s a film from my own production house called ‘Tagaru Palya’. Nagabhushan and Amrutha Prem are starring in it. Kannada cinema is witnessing great efforts. We are also releasing ‘Daredevil Musthafa’, it’s a good film.

What prompted you to promote ‘Daredevil Musthafa' (DDM)?

Of late, it is rare to see films based on novels or short stories. DDM is based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s story, which has been brilliantly developed into a film. I have known Shashank (director of DDM) for a long time. He is creative and has the potential to be a good director. It’s made by newbies. When we see youth with such potential, all of us should support them. People should watch films like these in theatres, else, how will new talents come out?

There will always be risks we may have to take. We released ‘Orchestra Mysuru’ in theatres but didn’t receive a positive response. People are now watching it on Prime Video.

In the future, while choosing films, would you be looking at stories relevant to society?

I think a film is all about entertainment. It’s difficult to make only issue-based films. Along with entertainment, there can be some values, but making a preachy film based purely on values will not work. All entertainer movies will have some message.

Looking back, what are you most proud of accomplishing?

My journey has been difficult. It’s tough to survive for new artistes when they don’t find supportive producers and directors. Now I’m happy to be in a good place, being an actor and a producer. But even today, there are many challenges.

Has your approach and attitude evolved over the course of your career?

Now I’m more careful while forming associations, be it life or cinema. It’s difficult to get out of wrong associations, it can be torturous. Our cinema and career can suffer.

What’s your advice to aspiring actors and directors?

Work hard. Cinema is a collective effort, a symphony produced when many talents work together. So get rid of ego and superiority complex. Have a team and work honestly.

What’s the one thing in the Kannada film industry (KFI) that you hope to change for the better? What’s the best thing about KFI?

I don’t want to talk about it. Nothing can be changed, everything takes its own time to change. Everything is all right and is improving. Newbies are emerging, I could come up because this was possible. This trend should improve. More talents should emerge. The audience has supported new talents, they will continue to do so.

What kind of movies would you like to produce?

Films that entertain people and reflect the common man — something that makes people laugh and happy. I want to make films that can be watched by families.

You have written film songs as well…

I have written songs for Tagaru Palya and Orchestra. I am not talented enough to write for everyone — I’m not a poet. I need to be involved in the story if I have to write songs.

Can you tell us about the upcoming projects?

Right now there are only two projects in Kannada — ‘Uttarakaanda’ directed by Rohit Padaki of ‘Rathnan Prapancha’ fame, and an untitled project by Jio Studios directed by Parameshwar Gundkal. Both are in the pre-production stage.