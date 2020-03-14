'Acharya': Trisha Krishnan opts out of the Chiranjeevi starrer

Actress Trisha Krishnan, on Friday (March 13), took to Twitter and revealed that she has opted out of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya due to "creative differences". The Lion actress added that she had no choice but to exit the project as things did not turn out as planned. She, however, wished the team good luck and promised to do a Telugu film in the near future.

"Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team well.To my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project," she tweeted.

Trisha and Chiranjeevi had previously collaborated for Stalin and impressed fans with their crackling chemistry. 'Lady Superstar' has also acted also the likes of Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, which makes her a bankable name in the Telugu film industry. Many feel, she would have added a new dimension to Acharya. In other words, the makers of the film might have a tough time finding her replacement.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Trisha has walked out of a high-profile film. In 2018, she had opted out of the Vikram starrer Saamy 2 (also known as Saamy Square) as she was not happy about her role. The Mohini star was replaced by Aishwarya Rajesh, which upset a section of the audience and indirectly took a toll on the box office performance of the actioner.

Coming back to Acharya, the Koratala Siva-helmed film is touted to be a commercial drama with religious undertones. The inside talk is that Ram Charan will be paying an extended special role in the magnum opus and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans.

Acharya is likely to hit screens later this year.