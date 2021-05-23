Actor Angad Bedi tests negative for Covid-19

Actor Angad Bedi says he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and is elated to be back home to his wife, actor Neha Dhupia, and daughter Mehr.

In an Instagram post on Saturday night, the 38-year-old actor shared that he has returned home after completing his isolation.

Sharing a video of meeting his daughter after 16 days, Bedi in a heartwarming note said COVID-19 has been very hard on mankind and amid these trying times everyone has realized the value of family.

“Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation I get to see my lovely wife Neha and my daughter Mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home. Neha you and Mehr together make such a lovely home,” he wrote.

In a separate post on her Instagram page, Dhupia, 40, urged people to "hold on tight" to the ones they love.

“Reunited with papa love … this pandemic has been so hard on all of us in so many different ways. All I can say is count your little blessings, have gratitude in your heart and hold on tight to the ones you love. @angadbedi welcome back to us … home is where the heart is .. in your arms @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi,” she wrote along side a family picture.

Dhupia and Bedi got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter the same year in November