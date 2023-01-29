Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from Ganga Ram hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 15:05 ist
Annu Kapoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Film actor Annu Kapoor, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after he complained of chest pain four days ago, was discharged on Sunday, doctors said.

He was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of January 26.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Kapoor complained of chest discomfort and he has been discharged Sunday.

He underwent treatment under a cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal, the hospital said in a statement.

According to Dr Jain, co-director of cath lab and head of the unit, under whom the actor was admitted, "Kapoor was discharged today in a stable condition."

