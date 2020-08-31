Actress Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy, reveals baby's gender

Actor Emma Roberts is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, she has confirmed.

The 29-year-old actor made the announcement on social media after rumours of her pregnancy hit the Internet in June.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned the photos of her and Hedlund on Instagram late Sunday night as she cradled her baby bump.

Her aunt, Hollywood star Julia Roberts commented on the post: "Love you".

According to People magazine, Roberts and Hedlund, 35, were first snapped together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship.

She was previously engaged to her 'American Horror Story' co-star Evan Peters whom she began dating after working with him on the film 'Adult World' in 2012.

Hedlund, best known for actioner 'Triple Frontier', was previously engaged to Kirsten Dunst, his 'On the Road' co-star.