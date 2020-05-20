Aditya Roy Kapur starrer ‘Malang’ to get a sequel

Aditya Roy Kapur is beyond any doubt one of the most promising and charismatic young heroes in Bollywood. The Fitoor actor was last seen in the much-hyped Malang, which exceeded expectations at the box office and impressed a section of the audience. The action-thriller, directed by Mohit Suri, recently arrived at the popular streaming platform Netflix and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The stylish flick trended big time and made a solid impact in the digital world. The makers have, now, confirmed that Malang 2 is on the cards.

Producer Ankur Garg said that the team behind Malang is working on the sequel and an official announcement will be made in the coming days.

“We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix- Yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv (Ranjan) are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon,” he added.

Malang, which boasted of top-notch cinematography, revolved around what happens when a young man falls in love with a carefree woman. The film clicked with the urban audience and did well in ‘A’ centres. It had quite a few catchy songs that hit the right notes. The cast included Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu.

Many feel that Malang 2 will be more gripping than the first part.

Coming back to ‘Adi’, he has Sadak 2 and Ludo in his kitty. The Mahesh Bhatt-directed movie is a sequel to the yesteryear classic Sadak and marks the outspoken director’s return to filmmaking after a hiatus. On the other hand, Ludo is an anthology film and has been directed by Anurag Basu. The cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also read: 'Malang' review: This Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer is a paisa vasool affair