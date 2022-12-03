Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani welcome baby girl

After 18 years of marriage, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani welcome baby girl

Apurva and Shilpa, who have been married for 18 years, took to Instagram and shared a video with their baby and said that they have named their daughter Ishaani

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 03 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 14:53 ist
Apurva, who made his acting debut with Pardes starring with Shahrukh Khan, captioned the clip: 'And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever'. Credit: Instagram/@apurvaagnihotri02

Popular television stars and couple Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

Apurva and Shilpa, who have been married for 18 years, took to Instagram and shared a video with their baby and said that they have named their daughter Ishaani.

Apurva, who made his acting debut with Pardes starring with Shahrukh Khan, captioned the clip: "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya."

Also Read | 'Raha': What does name of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter mean?

Shilpa is known for her role in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Apurva too was seen in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin The couple even starred in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 7.

